THEODORE "TED" BALDWIN, 81, of Charleston, went home to his heavenly Father Saturday, December 21, 2019, at home after a long illness surrounded by his loving family.
Ted was born May 22, 1938, in Charleston, to Theodore and Margaret Baldwin. After high school, he joined the U.S. Army where he honorably served two tours in Vietnam and retired as a Chief Warrant Officer after 24 years of service. He then went on to work at the former South Charleston Stamping Plant and for the United States Postal Service until his stroke in 1994.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Hill; four brothers, Ray Baldwin, Tommy Baldwin, Robert Baldwin, and David Baldwin.
Ted leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Gloria Baldwin of Charleston; four children, Steve Baldwin of Charleston, Daniel Baldwin of St. Albans, Lisa Bryant of Charleston, Anita Spangler of Milton; 13 grandchildren, Chad Baldwin, Michael Price, Amber Baldwin, Melissa Brooks, Natasha Hesson, Matthew Price, Christopher Baldwin, Brett Knighton, Austin Bryant, Zachary Knighton, Sue Ann Baldwin, Cassidy Baldwin, Danny Ray Baldwin; seven great-grandchildren, Ethan, Abigail, Chase, Chance, Blake, Morgan and Theo; one sister, Ann Walker; two brothers, Phil Baldwin and Jerry Baldwin, along with a host of extended family.
Ted loved his family and even with his illness was always there for them and the love was returned by every child and grandchild. He will be greatly missed!
Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 27, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., with Pastor Roger Breeden officiating. Entombment will follow at Tyler Mt, Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 26, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations made to Kanawha Hospice Care.
You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 24, 2019