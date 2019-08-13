|
THEODORE "BILL" PAYNE, Showboat too many friends, 87, of Marmet, WV passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 after a long illness.
Bill was born January 7, 1932. He was a graduate of Sherman High School, and served in the United State Air Force. He retired from Appalachian Electric Power, after his retirement he loved spending time hunting and fishing at his camp. In his earlier years, you would find him behind the plate catching a fast pitch softball, enjoying every minute of it.
He was preceded in death by his son, James; parents, Roscoe and Hester Payne; brother, Thomas; sister, Helen; and a special pet, Boots.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Carol "Perk" Payne, of Marmet; children, Joseph of Ohio, Ruth (Wayne) Meadows of Marmet, Mary (Dan) Moore of Louisiana; siblings, Isabelle Lyttle of Marmet, Kenneth Payne of Arkansas, Gladys Smith of Ohio, Ilene Garrett of Florida, Martha Toney of Racine and Sherry Elliott of Cheylan; grandchildren, Erica (Justine) Talley of Illinois, Christina (Mark) McKinney of Dry Creek, Derrick and Jamie of Charleston; great-grandchildren, Blake, Adelyn, Brenten, and Zoey as well as many other special family and friends.
As honoring Bill's wishes to be cremated, there will be no service.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019