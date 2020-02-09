Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barlow-Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St E
Charleston, WV 25301
(304) 342-8135
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Swain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore "Ted" Swain


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theodore "Ted" Swain Obituary
THEODORE "TED" SWAIN, 82, of South Charleston, loving husband of Sheila H. Swain, passed away peacefully, at CAMC Memorial Hospital, February 2, 2020, after a short illness.
Ted was born October 31, 1937, in Charleston. He had served with the U.S. Air Force, worked as a purchasing agent for Swain Steel, then Kanawha Mfg. Co., while simultaneously attending and graduating from WV State College.
After his retirement with Kanawha Mfg. Co., he worked as a Delivery Driver with NAPA for 15 years. He was a lifelong resident of South Charleston.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents, Etheleen D. and Theodore James Swain; sister, Barbara Panella; niece, Heath Swain; and previous wife, Janice S. Swain.
Ted is survived by his loving wife, Sheila H. Swain; sons, Theodore James "Jim" Swain, John E. Swain II; daughter, Kathryn M. Swain; brother, Bob Swain; stepsons, Timothy "Tim," James Brent "J.B," Lt. Col. John Wilson Brock II, Anthony and Nathan Brock; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Ted was known as a quiet, gentle and caring man, who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
A private burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or .
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theodore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -