THEODORE "TED" SWAIN, 82, of South Charleston, loving husband of Sheila H. Swain, passed away peacefully, at CAMC Memorial Hospital, February 2, 2020, after a short illness.
Ted was born October 31, 1937, in Charleston. He had served with the U.S. Air Force, worked as a purchasing agent for Swain Steel, then Kanawha Mfg. Co., while simultaneously attending and graduating from WV State College.
After his retirement with Kanawha Mfg. Co., he worked as a Delivery Driver with NAPA for 15 years. He was a lifelong resident of South Charleston.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents, Etheleen D. and Theodore James Swain; sister, Barbara Panella; niece, Heath Swain; and previous wife, Janice S. Swain.
Ted is survived by his loving wife, Sheila H. Swain; sons, Theodore James "Jim" Swain, John E. Swain II; daughter, Kathryn M. Swain; brother, Bob Swain; stepsons, Timothy "Tim," James Brent "J.B," Lt. Col. John Wilson Brock II, Anthony and Nathan Brock; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Ted was known as a quiet, gentle and caring man, who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
A private burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or .
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 9, 2020