Theodore "TR" Withrow Jr.

Theodore "TR" Withrow Jr. Obituary
THEODORE R. "TR" WITHROW JR., 61, of Bainbridge, Ohio, died 2:50 a.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at his residence following an extended illness.
He was born September 14, 1958, in Charleston, W.Va., to the late Theodore R. Sr. and Julia Ann Snodgrass Withrow.
Surviving are a daughter, Kanita Withrow, of Bainbridge, Ohio; a granddaughter, McKayla Cottrill, of Charleston, W.Va.; grandson, Billy Mayhan, of Charleston, W.Va.; sisters, Nancy (Ken) Compton, of St. Albans, W.Va., and Carolyn (Bobby) Justice, of Charleston, W.Va.; several nieces and nephews; and significant other, Kimberly Fitch.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Timmy Withrow.
TR was a truck driver for the Charleston Area Medical Center.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ware Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Ware Funeral Home, 121 W. Second Street, Chillicothe, OH 45601 or by calling (740)773-2134.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 12, 2020
