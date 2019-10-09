|
|
THERESA GAIL SCHULTZ, 70, of South Charleston passed away at Hospice House West at Thomas Memorial Hospital on October 7, 2019.
Gail leaves behind her very best friend and partner, Ruby Ransom, of 40 years. They resided in South Charleston.
Also surviving Gail is her father, Ronald Schultz, who resides at the Dunbar Center. She was predeceased by her mother, Louise, who passed away in 2011. Her sister, Debbie Scott (Gary) was also her lifelong best friend. Gail also leaves behind her nephew, Gary Wayne Scott (Lesley), and niece Tina, and her great nieces, Brooke and Kaylee. She remained close to her cousins, David Schultz of Charleston and Rozanne Marsh of Anchorage, AK.
A 1966 graduate of South Charleston High School, Gail trained at the West Virginia Junior College. She retired after 43 years with the West Virginia Department of Highways in 2010.
She immensely enjoyed traveling throughout West Virginia during her career.
The family would like to acknowledge Gail's longtime friends, Norma Wilson, Nancy Osborne and their neighbors, Cheryl Black and Dale Cooper for their friendship and support during the last few weeks.
Services for Gail will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 10, First Presbyterian Church in South Charleston, at 508 Second Avenue, with the Rev. Sharon Gearing presiding. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.
Memories of Gail may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary.
Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 9, 2019