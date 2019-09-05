|
THERESA LYNN ERWIN, 55, of Winfield, went home to be with the Lord her Savior on September 2, 2019.
Theresa served her community throughout her life in many ways. She was a volunteer for Teays Valley Fire Department. She worked for Kanawha County EMS, Metro 911, and Civil Air Patrol.
Theresa is survived by her husband, David Erwin, of 21 years. Together they shared six children: Erica (Darrell Ray) Young of Hurricane, Justin (Marie) Shirkey of Pleasant Plains, Ohio, Rosie (Jonathon) Owens of Franklin, Va., Brianna Erwin of Winfield, Justin Erwin of Columbus, Ohio, and Lauren (Stephen) Thacker of Huntington. Also surviving are her father and step-mother, Jerry and Donetta Mynes of St. Albans; sister, Christina Mynes of Scott Depot; and best friend and soul sister, Kim Dunaway of Scott Depot. The heart and soul of Theresa were her seven grandchildren: MaKensie, MaKayla, Savannah, Maisyn, Piper, Nolan, and Elara.
Theresa was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Mynes of Hurricane.
A celebration of Theresa's life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 7. A gathering of family and friends will be from 1 to 3 p.m. The service will be held at Judson Baptist Church, located at 1400 Bills Creek Road, Winfield, W.Va.
Cooke Funeral Home in Nitro, W.Va., will be making all arrangements with the family.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to in honor of Theresa.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 5, 2019