Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
(304) 768-1217
Thomas A. McCarty Obituary

THOMAS A. McCARTY, of Dunbar, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, at The Ridgemont.
He was a member of Dunbar United Methodist Church. Tom was retired President and Chairman of the Board of The Bank of Dunbar (now part of United Bank System).
Tom was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Janelee G. McCarty; parents, Chester A. And O'dessa M. McCarty; brothers, William L. McCarty and John E. McCarty Sr.; nephews, John E. McCarty Jr. and Timothy C. McCarty.
He is survived by his sister, Madelyn McCarty Steele; nieces, Marcia D. Miller and Sonya G. Shanley-Miller; nephews, Lawerence Mark Steele, Daniel G. McCarty, David C. McCarty, Donald H. McCarty, Douglas McCarty, Dwight McCarty, Richard B. McCarty, Michael L. McCarty.
Tom is also survived by members of his wife Janie's family, niece Diana Painter and Kim; great niece and nephew, Taylor Painter and Lee Painter, niece Cathy Casto (preceded him in death) and Bryce; great nephew Zach Casto; and the rest of Janie's family.
The family would like to express sincere appreciation to the staff of The Ridgemont at Edgewood Summit in Charleston for their outstanding care and attention.
At Tom's request, his body has been donated for scientific purposes to the WVU Human Gift Registry.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
www.kellerfuneralhome.net
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 5, 2020
