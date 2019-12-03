|
|
THOMAS "TOMMY" RALEIGH BLAIR,of Dry Creek, WV, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019, at home after a long illness. He was born January 6,1946 in Nellis, WV to the late Verlie Sr and Marie Blair.
Survived by his sister, Joyce Vest of GA, daughter, Julie (Blair) Ward of FL, son, Christopher (Blair) Foxx of OR, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and loving companion, Joyce Harris Cantley.
Armstrong Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences at www.armstrongfuneralhomewv.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 3, 2019