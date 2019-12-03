Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrong Funeral Home Inc
39687 Coal River Rd
Whitesville, WV 25209
(304) 854-1471
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS BLAIR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS "Tommy" BLAIR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS "Tommy" BLAIR Obituary
THOMAS "TOMMY" RALEIGH BLAIR,of Dry Creek, WV, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019, at home after a long illness. He was born January 6,1946 in Nellis, WV to the late Verlie Sr and Marie Blair.
Survived by his sister, Joyce Vest of GA, daughter, Julie (Blair) Ward of FL, son, Christopher (Blair) Foxx of OR, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and loving companion, Joyce Harris Cantley.
Armstrong Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences at www.armstrongfuneralhomewv.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -