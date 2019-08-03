|
THOMAS CECIL HILBERT, 57, of St. Albans, passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Tommy was a 1980 graduate of St. Albans High School, where he was a conference winning pole vaulter and WVSSAC 1st Team All-State football player. He excelled at WV State with a scholarship in football and track and field.
He held a masters license in plumbing, HVAC and electric and refrigeration. He owned Tommy Hilbert's Plumbing, HVAC and Refrigeration.
Tommy was preceded in death by his sister, Jeanie Hilbert.
He was born November 18, 1961, in Charleston, to Edward "Eddie" and Catherine Hilbert of St. Albans. He is also survived by daughters, Chelsea Tompkin (Cory) of Corpus Christi, TX, and Frances McNeil (Aaron) of St. Albans; girlfriend, Hope Postle of St. Albans; sisters, Cindy Hilbert of St. Albans and Debbie Perkins of Charleston; brothers, Jerry Hilbert (Sherry) of St. Albans, Fred Williams of Charleston and Edward Hilbert of Poca; grandchildren, Luke and Lucie; and many other extended family and friends.
Friends are encouraged to visit with the family from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, August 4, at Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, 409 Sixth Ave, St. Albans, WV. Private burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
You may visit Tommy's tribute page at bartlett nicholsfuneralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2019