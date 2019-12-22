|
THOMAS CHARLES ROWAN, 90, passed away on December 19, 2019.
He was predeceased by his mother, Anna Marie Rowan; father, Raymond Charles Rowan; brother, Raymond F. Rowan; and sister, Elizabeth "Betty" DuBois.
He is survived by his daughters, Cynthia Schroepfer, husband Chris, and their two sons, Joshua and Joel; Laura Bragg, husband Dickie, and their three children, Tommy, Sarah, and Connor. He is also survived by his brother, Edward M. Rowan; and sisters, Marjorie Ann Ridenour, Mary Louise Dressman, and Ann Marie Sylvester.
Tom graduated from Charleston Catholic High School in 1947, and then attended West Virginia University, Morgantown, where he was a Kappa Sigma and graduated with a B.S. in Civil Engineering in June 1952. Two months later, Tom volunteered to serve in the United States Navy and was ordered to active duty on the destroyer USS Daly where he served in the Gunnery Department and was in the Western Pacific when the Korean Armistice Agreement was signed. He later served on the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt, on the USS Enterprise during the Cuban Missile Crisis, on the USS Annapolis, and at NAS Cecil Field. His final assignment was at the New London Laboratory of the Naval Underwater Systems Center. After 20 years of Naval service, Tom retired as a Lieutenant Commander in July 1973. He treasured the memories of his Navy service and ports of call. Tom's next career took him back to Charleston, West Virginia, where he retired after 25 years as a civil engineer with the West Virginia Department of Highways.
Tom was a loving, selfless provider to his family and will always be remembered and loved for his simplicity, generosity and commitment as a father, brother, uncle, and grandfather.
Tom's funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, at Altmeyer Funeral Home, Maestas Chapel, 1801 Baltic Ave., Virginia Beach, Virginia 23451. A reception will immediately follow the service.
Condolences and service information: www.altmeyer fh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 22, 2019