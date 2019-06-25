THOMAS WAYNE "TOM" FIELDS, 76, of Charleston, passed away, June 24, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Noble and Georgia Guthrie Fields; brothers, Tim, Steve and Ted Fields.

Tom was a US Army Veteran of the Vietnam Era, and was stationed for 18 months in Germany. He was retired from West Virginia Paving, loved hunting, and taking his grand kids riding on the Four Wheeler.

Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Linda Fields; daughters, Stephanie (Gregory) Brooks, and Cheryl Atkins; brother, Jack Guthrie; sisters, Sharon Stover and Connie Goins; grandchildren, Dylan, Megan, Emily, Olivia, Kaylee and Jacob; great-grandchildren, Dawson, Trenton, Kaspen, Aria, baby Thomas coming next month and baby boy Brooks in December.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Thursday, June 27, at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston, with Minister Steve Poyet officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar, with military graveside honors provided by, St. Albans, VFW/American Legion.

Visitation with the family will be from 5 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 26, also at the funeral home.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at cpjfuneralhome.com.

