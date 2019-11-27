|
THOMAS FRANKLIN REED of Chester, MD, passed away on November 20, 2019, at Genesis Healthcare in Severna Park, MD. He was 84.
Born on March 8, 1935, in Glenville, WV, he was the son of the late Thomas A. and Blanche O. Lohan Reed. Thomas graduated from East Bank High School and then from Glenville College with a Bachelor's in Music Education. He went on to receive his Master's degree from Marshall University. Thomas became a teacher and taught for 33 years in West Virginia before moving to Maryland and teaching for seven years at Queen Anne's County High School. He retired after 40 years of teaching in 1995.
Mr. Reed was honored many times as an outstanding band director and his bands were honored numerous times. His bands traveled world-wide. While at George Washington High School, his band performed at Carnegie Hall, and while at Queen Anne's County High School in Maryland, his band performed in London. The legacy he cherished most was the many students who followed his footsteps in the music field. Also, he was happy about the former students that continue performing in their communities.
Thomas is survived by his loving wife, Marita Reed of Chester, MD; daughter, Deborah Reed and her husband Christopher Moffatt of Fredericksburg, VA; son, Thomas Franklin Reed II and his wife Genell of Eldersburg, MD; seven grandchildren, Richard, Amanda (Travis), Christopher (Stephanie), Nicholas, David, Jackson, Brody; one Great grandchild, Talia; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, James A. Reed, and his sister-in-law, Anna Mary Reed.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, November 30, at Kent Island United Methodist Church in Chester, MD, where a service will begin at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kent Island United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 308, Chester, MD 21619.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 27, 2019