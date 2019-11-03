|
THOMAS H. WHITE, 60, of Ripley, formerly of South Charleston, passed away November 1, 2019, at Hubbard House after a battle with cancer.
He was born October 14, 1959, in Charleston, W.Va.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Sue White; brother, Mark Van White; and late uncle, Tom Murphy of Charleston.
He is survived by father, Robert Allen White Jr. of Vancouver, Wash.; son, Hunter Thomas White, and step son, Jeremiah Ramsey; brother, Robert Allen White IV; sister, Vonna Smith-Kadell and Barbara Monk, both of Charleston; former wife, Dora White of Liberty, W.Va.; and special friend, Aquilla Nez of Charleston.
Tom was a drummer for several bands, such as Sudden Impact and Last Chance, as well as several other bands that he enjoyed playing with. He enjoyed his favorite band YES, a progressive rock band of the '80s.
Memorial service will be held Wednesday, November 6, at the residence of his son, Hunter White of Liberty, W.Va., between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 3, 2019