THOMAS BERMAN "TOM" HIVELY, 85 of Chesapeake went home to be with the Lord on Saturday November 16, 2019 at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston due to complications from heart bypass surgery.
Tom was born April 1, 1934 in Kayford to the late Robert Edward and Kate Ferrell Hively. He was employed as an electrician for Bethlehem Steel and later became a maintenance superintendent at Imperial Colliery, Paint Creek. He was a Member of UMWA.
He was a 1952 graduate of East Bank High School and was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran and member of the Chesapeake VFW. He was a faithful member of The First Baptist Church of Chesapeake where he served as a Sunday school teacher, treasurer and deacon. Tom served on the Chesapeake City Council for several terms and served as a doorman for the West Virginia State Legislature. He was a member of Chelyan Masonic Lodge #158 A.F. and A.M. and the Order of the Scottish Rite. He loved spending time at his camp on the Greenbrier River in Seebert where he truly enjoyed the beauty of nature. Tom was a wonderful loving husband, father and grandfather.
Surviving Are: His dear wife of 57 years, Cheryl Ann France Hively of Chesapeake, Sons: Thomas Berman (Donna) Hively II of Chesapeake, Brett Jason (Amy) Hively of Charlotte, NC and Matthew Eric (Stacie) Hively of Chesapeake.
Tom and Cheryl have 8 beautiful grandchildren, five great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral will be 1 p.m. Wednesday November 20, 2019 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet with Rev. Don Toler officiating. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park, London. Friends may call 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Chesapeake First Baptist Church 24-130th St. Chesapeake, WV 25315 and condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 19, 2019