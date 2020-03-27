|
THOMAS JOSEPH "TOM" SKEEN, 73, of Ripley, passed away March 25, 2020, at his home following an extended illness.
He was born July 23, 1946, in Charleston, the son of the late Dennie Millard and Anna Lee (Shamblin) Skeen. His brother, Michael Eugene Skeen, and his sister, Esther Marie Skeen, also preceded him in death.
Tom was United States Air Force and Air National Guard veteran, and a retired coal and salt miner. He was a member of Ripley Lodge #16 AF & AM and the Beni Kedem Temple of the Shrine in Charleston. His mission in life was to please and make children happy. He was the clown "Pokey" for the Shriner's events and also was Santa Claus for numerous occasions.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Agnes Loretta (Casto) Skeen; son, Thomas Alfard Skeen and his fianc e, Elizabeth Walker; daughter and her husband, Michelle Marie Dingess and John; grandchildren, Jessica Michelle Erales, Stacie Marie Williams, Skyler Anthony Skeen and Jazlyn Lee Skeen; sisters, Margaret Ann Bolar (Joe) and Dianna Denise Arden (Allen); and brother, Melvin Skeen.
Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, W.Va., with the Rev. Phillip Crist officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery, Given.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared with the family at casto funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 27, 2020