Home

POWERED BY

Services
Raynes Funeral Home Eleanor Chapel
303 Ash Circle
Eleanor, WV 25070
(304) 586-9797
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Harmon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Junior Harmon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Junior Harmon Obituary
THOMAS JUNIOR HARMON, 81, of Eleanor, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019, at his home following a short illness. He was a retired union carpenter and a member of Carpenters Local #128.
Born October 4, 1938, in Putnam County, he was the son of Tom and Katie Harmon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Charlie Harmon and Curtis Harmon, and sister, Betty Parsons.
Survivors include his wife of 61 1/2 years, Daisy D. Harmon; daughter, Kathy Harmon of Eleanor; sons, John Harmon and his fianc Carolyn of Wintersville Ohio, and Tommy Harmon and his wife Teresa of Eleanor; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Rosie Cramer, Wanda Erwin and Christina Jeffries.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 10, at Raynes Funeral Home (Eleanor Chapel), with Pastor Mark Toole officiating. Burial will follow in Beech Grove Cemetery, Eleanor. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com.
Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now