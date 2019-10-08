|
THOMAS JUNIOR HARMON, 81, of Eleanor, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019, at his home following a short illness. He was a retired union carpenter and a member of Carpenters Local #128.
Born October 4, 1938, in Putnam County, he was the son of Tom and Katie Harmon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Charlie Harmon and Curtis Harmon, and sister, Betty Parsons.
Survivors include his wife of 61 1/2 years, Daisy D. Harmon; daughter, Kathy Harmon of Eleanor; sons, John Harmon and his fianc Carolyn of Wintersville Ohio, and Tommy Harmon and his wife Teresa of Eleanor; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Rosie Cramer, Wanda Erwin and Christina Jeffries.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 10, at Raynes Funeral Home (Eleanor Chapel), with Pastor Mark Toole officiating. Burial will follow in Beech Grove Cemetery, Eleanor. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com.
Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 8, 2019