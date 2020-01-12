|
|
THOMAS LEE "TOM" MILLER, son of the late Clayton Thomas Miller and Anna Agnes Trowbridge Miller, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 3:08 p.m., after a short battle with cancer.
Tom was born June 9, 1941, and was a lifelong resident of Charleston. He was a 1959 graduate of Charleston High School and served his country in the United States Navy while stationed on the USS Kearsarge, during the Vietnam War times.
Tom was a member of Elkview Baptist Church for many years, where he worked as a leader in the Awana Program. He last worked at CAMC, General Division, Central Service Department, before his retirement. He was also an avid WVU fan.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Tracy Scott Miller; and grandson, Mathew Todd Miller.
Tom leaves behind a loving wife, Barbara F. McWhirter Miller; sons, Thomas Lance Miller (Nikki), Timothy Lee Miller (Nicole), Todd Clay Miller, Troy Otto Miller; granddaughters, Mikayla Jordyn Miller, Genevieve Elizabeth Miller, Sabrina Kathryn Miller, Elise Iva Miller; grandsons, Timothy Miller Jr., Michael David Miller, Clayton Thomas Miller; great - granddaughter, Jordyn Renee Miller; and great - grandsons: Jaden Edward Shafer, Carter Mathew Miller.
Service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., with Pastor Charles Bias officiating. Burial will be in the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Institute.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 12, 2020