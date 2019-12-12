|
|
THOMAS LEE RANNENBERG III, 34, of Cross Lanes, left this world behind to be with his father and grandparents on Friday, December 6, 2019, after a short illness at home.
He was born on March 22, 1985, in Charleston, to his late father, Thomas Rannenberg Jr., and mother, Angela Sergent Canter.
Tommy was a graduate of Nitro High School and Ben Franklin Technical School. He was employed by Smith Fasteners in Charleston as a machine operator. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved spending his time with family and friends. Tommy was known for his bright smile, contagious laughter, big bear hugs and unwavering loyalty to his family and friends. He will be missed by all who knew him, but will live on through the countless memories and hilarious stories he created with us all.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his loving grandparents, Jack and Shirley Sergent.
Tommy is survived by his pride and joy, his greatest accomplishment, and love of his life, son, Jacob Lee Rannenberg, 16, of Charles Town; mother, Angela Sergent Canter of Charleston; brothers, Nick (Jayda, Odin, Farryn) Canter of Cross Lanes, Seth (Amanda, Audrey) Canter of Nitro; grandfather, Thomas Rannenberg Sr. (Anna) of Fairmont; and the rest of the Rannenberg family; the Loughrys of Teays Valley and the Davises of Winfield; as well as many cousins and friends who he considered to be family.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December, 14, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Pastor David Keeney officiating.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
www.kellerfuneralhome.net
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 12, 2019