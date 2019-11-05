|
THOMAS R. LEGG, 61, of Red House went home to be with the Lord on Friday November 1, 2019 at his home following a short illness. He was a 1976 graduate of Buffalo High School and was an ordained pastor in the Church of God Missions of West Virginia. He pastored several area churches over the years and currently attended Arbuckle Community Church.
Born April 2, 1958 he was the son of the late Elsworth Legg and Flossie Covert Legg. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Marlene Legg Cobb.
Survivors include his loving wife of 41 years, Becky Legg; daughter, Nicole (Josh) Glasco of Kenna; son, Johnathan (Justine) Legg of Red House; grandchildren, Audrie Legg, Gideon Legg and Cale Glasco; sisters, Wanda Legg Sheridan (Tom) of Eleanor and Kathy Legg Workman (Bob) of Red House; brothers, Ed Legg of Buffalo, Gene Legg of Poca, Roger (Shirley) Legg of Eleanor and Rick (Malinda) Legg of Red House. Tom is also survived by several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Raynes Funeral Home, P.O. Box 250, Buffalo WV 25033 to help with funeral expenses.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday November 6, 2019 at Shiloah Independent Church, Red House with Pastor Danny Mallett and Pastor Paul Browning officiating. Burial will follow in Shiloah Cemetery. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the church.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 5, 2019