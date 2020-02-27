Home

THOMAS LEWIS, 79, of St. Albans, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, after a long illness.
Preceding him in death was his loving wife, Dorothy, and son, Thomas Jr.
He is survived by his four grandchildren, Cierra and Jordan Lewis of St. Albans, Thomas James and Chanc Lewis of Logan.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, February 28, at Pilgrim Home Missionary Baptist Church, 7015 Kanawha St. E, St Albans, WV 25177.
Online condolences can be sent be sent to the family at www.casdorphandcurry.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 27, 2020
