THOMAS LEWIS "TOMMY' BARNETT, of Shrewsbury, West Virginia, returned to his heavenly home August 2, 2019. His devotion to his family and love for his Lord supported him in his long illness and ultimately gave him peace.
Tommy was born to the late Thomas and Dorcie Barnett on October 27, 1930, in Charleston, West Virginia. Tommy graduated from Elkview High School in 1949. He served in the United States Marine Corps for four years and returned to marry his love of his life, Mae Huddleston, and remained married for 65 years. Tommy attended Shrewsbury Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and taught Sunday School many years. He was a UMWA member and president of his Local Union 6243.
He enjoyed in his hobbies of hunting, fishing and gardening. Tommy devoted his time and love to God and his family, the most important things in his life.
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Dorcie Barnett; his brother, Harry Barnett.
Tommy is survived by wife, Mae Barnett; children, Sherry Azizi (Nader), Angie Tucker (Jerry), Randy Barnett (Alena), Christy Barnett; grandchildren, Melissa, Mandy (Trevor), Jerry Lee (Cara), Jenny (David), Brittany (Jason), Cameron (Kelsey), Morgan (Matt), Mallory (Darby), Nathan; great - grandchildren, Jadyn, Taylyn, Keiara, Drayton, Braylon, Jack, Wyatt, Aubriana, Sadie and two more on the way; and brothers, J.D. Barnett (Jenny), Jerry Barnett (Nancy).
Services will be held at Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, on Tuesday, August 6. Viewing hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with service at 1 p.m.. Officiating will be Pastor Dave Lucas and Pastor Gary Tucker. The entombment will immediately follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cooke funeralhome.com.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, W.Va., is serving the Barnett Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2019