Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooke Funeral Home (Cedar Grove) - Cedar Grove
600 Old Fort Street
Cedar Grove, WV 25039
(304) 595-2561
For more information about
Thomas Barnett
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Cooke Funeral Home (Cedar Grove) - Cedar Grove
600 Old Fort Street
Cedar Grove, WV 25039
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Cooke Funeral Home (Cedar Grove) - Cedar Grove
600 Old Fort Street
Cedar Grove, WV 25039
View Map
Service
Following Services
Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens
Glasgow, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Barnett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Lewis Barnett


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Lewis Barnett Obituary

THOMAS LEWIS "TOMMY' BARNETT, of Shrewsbury, West Virginia, returned to his heavenly home August 2, 2019. His devotion to his family and love for his Lord supported him in his long illness and ultimately gave him peace.
Tommy was born to the late Thomas and Dorcie Barnett on October 27, 1930, in Charleston, West Virginia. Tommy graduated from Elkview High School in 1949. He served in the United States Marine Corps for four years and returned to marry his love of his life, Mae Huddleston, and remained married for 65 years. Tommy attended Shrewsbury Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and taught Sunday School many years. He was a UMWA member and president of his Local Union 6243.
He enjoyed in his hobbies of hunting, fishing and gardening. Tommy devoted his time and love to God and his family, the most important things in his life.
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Dorcie Barnett; his brother, Harry Barnett.
Tommy is survived by wife, Mae Barnett; children, Sherry Azizi (Nader), Angie Tucker (Jerry), Randy Barnett (Alena), Christy Barnett; grandchildren, Melissa, Mandy (Trevor), Jerry Lee (Cara), Jenny (David), Brittany (Jason), Cameron (Kelsey), Morgan (Matt), Mallory (Darby), Nathan; great - grandchildren, Jadyn, Taylyn, Keiara, Drayton, Braylon, Jack, Wyatt, Aubriana, Sadie and two more on the way; and brothers, J.D. Barnett (Jenny), Jerry Barnett (Nancy).
Services will be held at Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, on Tuesday, August 6. Viewing hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with service at 1 p.m.. Officiating will be Pastor Dave Lucas and Pastor Gary Tucker. The entombment will immediately follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cooke funeralhome.com.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, W.Va., is serving the Barnett Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now