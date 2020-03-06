|
THOMAS LYNN "TOMMY" BAKER, 82, of Charleston, passed away March 3, 2020.
Tommy served in the United State Marine Corps and was honorably discharged in 1960. In June of 1960, he married Mary Bell Parsons. Tommy was a master carpenter and retired from Union Carbide in 2000.
Tommy was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Tommy was preceded by his wife, Mary Bell, of 56 years. Survivors include his son, Jeffery L. Baker and wife, Terry, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; grandchildren, Joshua, Abby and Andrew; a sister, Phyllis Bennett, of Sandstone, West Virginia; and many other nieces, nephews and friends of Charleston and Virginia Beach.
A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at North Charleston Baptist Church, 1009 Woodward Drive, Charleston. A gathering of friends will be in the church's fellowship hall immediately after the service.
The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to William and Faye Bailey for their time, care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities or Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston.
The family will accept online condolences at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Baker Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 6, 2020