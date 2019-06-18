|
THOMAS OLEN SMITH, JR., 68, of Charlton Heights died June 14, 2019. He was born September 29, 1950 in Fayette County and was son of the late Olen and Maude Midcalf Smith.
He was a retired miner from Appalachian Fuel Coal Company at Boomer and a former employee of Elkem Metals at Alloy. He was also a member of the Fayetteville Masonic Lodge, a member of the Scottish Rite Bodies and a member of the Beni Kedem Shrine.
Survived by: wife Wanda Smith; step-children Michelle Miller of Kimberly and Jessica Miller of Charleston; grandchildren J.J. and Cienna.
Service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Rev. Larry Skaggs officiating. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park at London. Friends may call one hour prior to service at the funeral home on Wednesday. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 18 to June 20, 2019