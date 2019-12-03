Home

Armstrong Funeral Home Inc
39687 Coal River Rd
Whitesville, WV 25209
(304) 854-1471
Thomas Raleigh Blair


1946 - 2019
Thomas Raleigh Blair Obituary
THOMAS RALEIGH "TOMMY" BLAIR, of Dry Creek, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019, at home after a long illness.
He was born January 6,1946, in Nellis, to the late Verlie Sr. and Marie Blair. He was a Marine and Vietnam War veteran.
Survived by his sister, Joyce Vest of GA; daughter, Julie (Blair) Ward of FL; son, Christopher (Blair) Foxx of OR; grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and loving companion, Joyce Harris Cantley.
Armstrong Funeral Home is serving the family.
Online condolences at www.armstrongfuneralhomewv .com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019
