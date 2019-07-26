|
THOMAS A. RICHARDSON, JR., 81, of Nitro, passed away after a brief illness on June 29, 2019 at Thomas Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Charleston, WV on December 1, 1937, the son of the late Thomas A. Richardson, Sr. and Virginia Richardson. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Nicholas; and his precious dog Molly.
Tom enjoyed his hobby of collecting antiques. He was a great handyman and could be counted on by his friends and neighbors to lend a hand with any repair when needed. He will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.
Tom is survived by his longtime companion, Karen King, daughter; Teri Rhinehart; twin sons James Richardson and Timothy Richardson (Julie), daughter Karen McClanahan (David), and four grandchildren.
A memorial celebration of Tom's life will be held on Monday, July 29, at Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro with visitation starting at 6 p.m. and the service at 7:30 p.m., with J C Knight officiating.
Karen and the family would like to extend their sincere appreciation and thanks for the comfort and care given to Tom by the staff of Thomas Memorial Hospital ICU. We would especially like to thank Dr. Jogenpally and staff. Words cannot tell you how much we appreciate your support and care during his illness.
