Thomas Settle Obituary
THOMAS MICHAEL SETTLE, 52, formerly of St. Albans, WV, passed away on November 30, 2019.
He was born on July 17, 1967, to Richard and Mary Settle. His mother preceded him in death.
Tom is survived by his wife, Rebecca Settle, daughters Michaela and Alex and son T.J., father, Richard, sisters Denese and Anissa and brother Aaron Settle.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, December 10, at St. Francis of Assisi Church in St. Albans. Rosary will begin at 5:30 followed by Mass at 6 p.m.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 10, 2019
