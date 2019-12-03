|
THOMAS THOMPSON, 82, of Scott Depot and formerly of Belle, passed away December 1, 2019 at CAMC Memorial Division following a short illness.
He was a 1955 graduate of Dupont High School and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Meredith and Sylvia Hastings Thompson.
Surviving are his wife, Beverley Fleck Thompson; sons and daughters-in-law, Timothy and Linda Thompson of Cross Lanes, Stephen and Roberta Thompson of Miamisburg, Ohio; grandchildren, Cameron, Sidney, Christopher and Adam Thompson.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Gene Brooks officiating. Interment will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Wednesday.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 3, 2019