|
|
THOMAS McKINLEY "MICKEY" WILLIAMS passed away September 21, 2019, at 41 years old. He was born May 9, 1978.
He is the son of Antoinette Marlene Johnson, (the late Virgil) of Dunbar and Johnnie T. Wilson (Cheryl) of Charleston. Mickey was also survived by three sisters: Rochelle Williams and Monet Wilson of Charleston and Johnell Wilson of Bluefield; two sons and one daughter, Adrian Williams of California, Sarah and Nehki Williams of Charleston. Also, five nephews and one niece, Cory Marshall, Marcus Edwards and Zayd Wilson of Charleston, Jaylyn Green, Bryce Gamble and J'Ah Gamble of Bluefield. He also had two great nieces and four great nephews. Mickey has numerous uncles, aunts and cousins in New York, Chicago and Florida.
Mickey graduated from South Charleston High School and Charleston Barber College. He was a well known barber at Tray's Barbershop in Charleston. Mickey always had big beautiful smile for everyone and didn't meet a person he didn't like.
Services will be held at Preston Funeral Home in Charleston on Saturday, October 5. Viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m., with the funeral service at 11 a.m.
The family would like everyone to join them immediately after the service at Church of God and Christ, 3001 7th Avenue, Charleston, WV 25387, for dinner to celebrate Mickey's life.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 3, 2019