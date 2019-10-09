|
THORNTON LYLE JORDAN, 92, of Charleston, passed away Sunday October 6, 2019, at CAMC Charleston.
Mr. Jordan was born in Cinco on March 9, 1927, to the late Albert and Maude Ulbrich Jordan. He was retired from Maintenance Inc. and was a member of the Liberty Christian Church and a WWII Army Veteran.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Jordan.
His is survived by a son, Greg (Karen) Jordan of Charleston.
There will be no visitation and a private graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 11, at Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar, with Frank Keller officiating.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 9, 2019