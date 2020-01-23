|
TILDA J. ADKINS, 83 of Southside, died January 21, 2020, at home.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and was a Baptist.
She was preceded in death by husband: Bernie Adkins; son: Steven L. Adkins; parents: Morgan and Clara Bradley Flora; sisters: Kathleen Estep, Madleen Flora; and brothers: Henry and Herschel Flora.
Surviving are daughter: Bonnie L. (Robert) White of Dry Branch; son: Jake Adkins of Columbia, S.C.; brother: Harvey (Sherry) Flora of Southside; grandchildren: Johnny White of Cabin Creek, Steven Adkins Jr. and Stephanie and Kathryn Adkins, all of Mason County; great-grandchildren: Jayden and James White of Cabin Creek; several others and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Graveside Service and Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, January 24, at Pineview Cemetery, Orgas, with Rev. Charlie Bolen officiating. Friends may call a half hour prior to the service at the Cemetery.
Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 23, 2020