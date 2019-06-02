TIMOTHY MARK ESKINS, 57, of St. Albans, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at his residence. He died from natural causes.

He is survived by his mother, Dolores J. Holstein, 84, of St. Albans; siblings, James H. and Kathy Wren Eskins Jr. of Hurricane, Teresa G. Eskins of St. Albans and Patricia R. Eskins of Charleston; and nine nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, James J. Eskins Sr.; and two nephews.

Our Sweet, Dear Timothy will be laid to rest at a graveside service to be held in our family's plot at 10 a.m. Monday, June 3.

"We will always carry your memory in our hearts and see you shouting in the halls of the mansion you built in your dreams." Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 2 to June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary