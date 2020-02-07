Home

O'Dell Funeral Home - Fayette Pike
1301 Fayette Pike
Montgomery, WV 25136
304-442-2123
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
O'Dell Funeral Home - Fayette Pike
1301 Fayette Pike
Montgomery, WV 25136
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
O'Dell Funeral Home - Fayette Pike
1301 Fayette Pike
Montgomery, WV 25136
Timothy T. Cunningham Obituary
TIMOTHY T. CUNNINGHAM, of Powellton, passed away on February 5, 2020, at Montgomery General Hospital after a long illness.
He was a member of Open Bible Temple, Independent Baptist of Powellton.
He is survived by his parents, Jess "Buddy" and Donna Cunningham of Powellton; brother and best friend, Jess "Chuck" and Kathy Cunningham of Powellton; niece, Tiffany (Jeremy) Gladwell, and great-niece, Sophie Gladwell, of South Charleston; special granddaughter, Jodie Sodder Jobes; special great - grandson, Andrew Jobes; and a host of friends.
A celebration of his life and service will be 2 p.m. on Saturday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., with Pastor Greg Toney and Rev. Richie Hannah officiating. Friends may call from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 7, 2020
