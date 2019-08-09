Home

POWERED BY

Services
Long & Fisher Funeral Home
6837 Sissonville Dr
Sissonville, WV 25320
(304) 984-3346
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Long & Fisher Funeral Home
6837 Sissonville Dr
Sissonville, WV 25320
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Long & Fisher Funeral Home
6837 Sissonville Dr
Sissonville, WV 25320
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy McClanahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Wade McClanahan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy Wade McClanahan Obituary
TIMOTHY WADE McCLANAHAN, "Tim," 44, of Nitro, went home to be with Jesus on August 4, 2019, at home.
Tim was the son of the late Clarence Wade McClanahan of Nitro. He was a 1993 graduate of Poca High School.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Erin Adkins McClanahan; son, Austin of Huntington; daughters, Ashley (Brandon) Eads of Nitro and Morgan of Nitro; mother, Carol McClanahan of Nitro; brother, Matthew McClanahan of Nitro. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, as well as a host of friends.
Funeral services will be held at Long & Fisher Funeral Home on Friday, August 9, with Steve Poyet officiating. Visitation will begin at 12 noon until 1 p.m. Burial will be held at Floral Hills cemetery.
Condolences may be forwarded to www.longfisher funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now