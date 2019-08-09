|
TIMOTHY WADE McCLANAHAN, "Tim," 44, of Nitro, went home to be with Jesus on August 4, 2019, at home.
Tim was the son of the late Clarence Wade McClanahan of Nitro. He was a 1993 graduate of Poca High School.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Erin Adkins McClanahan; son, Austin of Huntington; daughters, Ashley (Brandon) Eads of Nitro and Morgan of Nitro; mother, Carol McClanahan of Nitro; brother, Matthew McClanahan of Nitro. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, as well as a host of friends.
Funeral services will be held at Long & Fisher Funeral Home on Friday, August 9, with Steve Poyet officiating. Visitation will begin at 12 noon until 1 p.m. Burial will be held at Floral Hills cemetery.
Condolences may be forwarded to www.longfisher funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019