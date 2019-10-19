Home

More Obituaries for Tina Jenkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tina Louise (Mason) Jenkins

Tina Louise (Mason) Jenkins Obituary

TINA LOUISE (MASON) JENKINS, 45, of Elkview, a loving daughter, mother and grandmother passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Okey and Effie Larch; paternal grandparents, Donald and Noramae Mason; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Joseph and Betty Jenkins.
Tina is survived by her daughters, Morgan (Tyler) Jeffrey, Taylor Jenkins; parents, Donald Jr. and Brenda Mason; sister, Tiffany (Mark) Atkinson; former husband, Keith Jenkins; granddaughter, Brooklyn Spencer; nephew, Mason Atkinson; niece, Summer Atkinson; and companion, Terry Damron.
Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, October 20, at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Terry Damron, Sr. officiating. Burial will be in the Chandler Cemetery, Big Fork Road, Frame. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 19, 2019
