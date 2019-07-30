|
TINA ROSEANNE HARRISON, 52, of Cedar Grove passed away July 22, 2019 at Oviedo Medical Center in Florida following a short illness. Tina was the daughter of Harry (Butch) Shultz and the late Diana Trimble Smith. Tina graduated from East Bank High School in 1985. She graduated WV Tech with a Nursing Degree. She was a former Registered Nurse at CAMC General for 22 years working 3 South, 7 south and short stay surgery. She was a former Director of Nursing at Beverly Health Care in Glasgow. She was the Co Owner of All Sport Trophies and More. She was an avid Fan and Host Parent of the West Virginia Power. She attended Hughes Creek Community Church. Tina had and outgoing personality, and she never met a stranger. If you were ever around her you knew her love for taking pictures. She was preceded in death by her mother Diana Trimble Smith. She is survived by her husband of 32 years Mark Harrison of Cedar Grove, Daughter Brittny Stone and husband Travis of Charleston. Son Nicholas Harrison and wife Lauren of Charleston. Grandchildren Colson and McKenna Stone, Father Harry(Butch) Shultz of Ladson SC, Sister Stacey Shultz of Florida, Sister Crystal Shultz of Montgomery. A celebration of Tina's Life will be held on Saturday August 3 from 5-7 p.m. with a memorial service to follow. Services will be at the Hughes Creek Community Church with Pastor Gary Tucker presiding. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hughes Creek Community Church. P.O. Box 198 Hugheston WV 25110. Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is serving the Harrison family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019