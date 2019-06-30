

TODD ALLEN ROARK, 51, of St. Albans, WV, passed away June 23rd, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House West, after a courageous fight with an extended illness.

He was born October 31st, 1967, in Charleston, WV, a son to the late Earnest "Ernie" Roark and Ramona Smith. He was a beloved grandpa, father, partner, uncle, brother, and friend. He was a certified Master ASE Technician. He was an active member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in South Charleston, WV.

He was an avid Chevrolet man. He enjoyed working on his antique vehicles and attending car shows. He was a kind and caring man often going above and beyond for others. He will be greatly missed for his kind spirit and friendship.

He is survived by his children, Felicia Ann Roark of Tornado, WV, and Garret Lee (Kaiya) Roark of Huntington, WV; his grandson, Sebastian Lee Roark of Huntington, WV; his siblings, Bryan (Toni) Roark of Mooresville, IN, Tina (Chris) Butler of Grand Haven, MI, Coren Gray of Vacaville, CA, Lea (Shan) Agner of Charlotte, NC, and Kara Huddleston of Indian Trail, NC; his partner of the last seven years, Shannon Smith, and her children.; his former wife of 24 years, Stephanie Roark, and mother-in-law whom he consider his mother, Betty Brooks; and many aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Family would like to thank the staff on PCU and 5P at Thomas Memorial Hospital for their amazing care during his illness. In addition, family would like to praise Cathy Tobia, TMH Palliative Care RN, and Hubbard Hospice House West for being compassionate and caring in those last few days.

Honoring his wishes, he will be cremated. A celebration of life will be held at Mt. Zion Baptist Church at 442 McDonald Ave., South Charleston, WV 25309, at 2 p.m. on July 6th.

In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to St. Jude Affiliate Clinic at Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital in honor of his nephew, William Agner, whom he adored. Donations can be made to 301 Hawthorne Lane #100, Charlotte, NC 28204. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 30 to July 2, 2019