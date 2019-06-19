TOMIE EDGAR BAILEY, 92, years of age passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at the Hubbard Hospice House West, after a courageous fight with cancer.

Tomie was a WWII Navy veteran stationed in Pearl Harbor. He retired from two jobs; Avtex 32 years, and Elk Valley PSD 22 years.

He is survived by his brother William Bailey of Red House, sisters Jessie Barnette of Spring Hill, Mary Young of Nitro; sons Melvin Bailey of Poca, David (wife Patty) Bailey of Red House, along with Grandchildren and great Grandchildren he loved and adored.

A special "Thank you" to all the Hospice Nurses, doctors and staff, and his sister Mary Young and niece Grenada Mangus, for taking care of him for the past year.

A tribute to the life of Tomie will be Noon, Thursday June 20, at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home with Pastor Delbert Hawley officiating. Burial immediately following at New Antioch Cemetery Red House, WV.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to service.

Online condolences may be sent to www.hardingfamilygroup.com.

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St. Poca is honored to be serving the Bailey family. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 19 to June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary