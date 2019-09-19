|
|
TOMMIE GORDON DEARIEN, age 76, of Gay, W.Va., was called Home by our Lord and Savior, on September 16, 2019, after a long illness.
Tommie was born and raised on Campbells Creek in Charleston, W.Va., on July 17, 1943, to the Rev. Ralph Staton Dearien and Eldora Crowder Dearien. He resided with his sister, Nancy Craig, in Eleanor, W.Va., for the past six years, who lovingly cared for him.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Rev. and Mrs. Ralph Dearien; brother, Ralph Staton Dearien; wife, Virginia Dearien; and brothers-in-law, Junior Lee Craig, Dale Kristy and Adrian Brown.
Tom is survived by his daughter, Sonya Marie Dearien Baker and husband, James W. Baker, of Raleigh, N.C.; son, Thomas Gordon Dearien Jr. and wife, Christina, of Fairfield, N.C.; sisters, Helen Brown of Mesa, Ariz., and Nancy Craig of Eleanor. He had seven beautiful grandchildren, Olivia Baker of Tampa, Fla., Katherine "Katie Bell" and Emma Baker of Raleigh, N.C.; Dylan and Joseph "Joe-Bob" Dearien of Clendenin, W.Va., and Haley and Lyndsey Pauley of Cross Lanes, W.Va., and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Tommie worked as a coal miner, electrician and truck driver. He loved family, farming, friends and telling corny jokes. He was a hardworking man who never met a stranger. May he rest in God's loving care.
A visitation with family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 19, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home in Malden, W.Va., with the family gathering at 5 p.m.
Funeral service will be held 12 noon on Friday, September 20, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, with beloved cousin, the Rev. Randall Wilson, and the Rev. Daniel Wilkerson officiating. The entombment will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, W.Va.
Flowers are welcome, as are donations to Kanawha Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25312-2536.
The online guest book for Tommie Gordon Dearien can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 19, 2019