|
|
TOMMY LEE HUFFMAN SR., 79, of Elkview, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at CAMC General Hospital.
He was born in Frame to the late Hubert and Mabel Huffman. He was also preceded in death by a special cousin, Billy Humphreys.
Tommy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great - grandfather. He was a former employee of Hafer Funeral Home, and also worked for the Kanawha County Board of Education as a bus driver for 31 years. He liked woodworking, hunting, and was a Blue Belt in the style of Iaido Martial Arts. He loved his family and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Betty Huffman; sons, Tom Jr. (Jayne) Huffman and Bill (Jessica) Huffman; grandchildren, Joshua, Chris, Rebekah, Tony, and Kyler; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Lilly, Zachary, and one step grandson; four step great - grandchildren; and special cousin, James Reese.
A service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Kevin L. Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 2, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 1, 2020