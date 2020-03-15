|
|
TOMMY MOOSE MORRIS, 60, died on March 12, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston.
Tommy was born to the late William 'Bill' and Minnie Morris on April 8, 1959. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Preceding him in death were his sisters, Helen Moss, Anna Wines, Barbara, Debbie and Doris Morris.
Surviving are his siblings, Gladis Sampson (Donald), Jean Rhodes, Roger Morris (June), Frances Hamrick (Lee), Jane Alford (Dewey), Norma Fleck (Donald), William Morris (Kim), Tenny Morris (Karen), Leonard Morris (Kathryn); and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 16, at Little Laurel Baptist Church Cemetery, Clay County, with Donald Fleck officiating. The funeral procession will depart Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, at 11:30 a.m. Monday.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 15, 2020