|
|
TOMMY LEE WEBB, 61, left this world to join his heavenly father and earthly father on Sunday morning, November 10, 2019, peacefully surrounded by his family.
Tommy is preceded in death by his father R. J. Webb of Charleston
He is survived by his mother Betty Webb of Charleston, brother Ronnie Webb (Karen) of Dunbar, sisters Kama McGhee (John) of Charleston, and Angela Webb (Paul Thomas) of Charleston, 3 nieces Kristy, Samantha, Addison, 3 nephews Jason, Jonathan, Ian, and many other family and friends.
Tommy was a life long resident of Charleston, specifically Loudendale. He worked many years alongside his father at American Tree Expert Company. He was an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings. He was also a jokester and enjoyed making people laugh. He was a devoted son, brother, friend and will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.
A tribute to the life of Tommy Webb will be 7 p.m., Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Loudendale Freewill Baptist Church with Pastor David Bowen officiating.
A visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service 6 to 7 p.m., Tuesday at the church.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home is honored to serve the Webb family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 12, 2019