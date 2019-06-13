|
TONI DRUCILLA (PARSONS) FARLEY, 60, of Bloomingrose, passed away peacefully during her sleep on June 10, 2019, at home.
She attended Toney's Branch Freewill Baptist Church, Bloomingrose and New Life Church of God, Seth.
She was preceded in death by parents: Jimmy and Genevieve Louise Adkins Parsons; sister: Debra Louise Parsons Thomas; and brother: Kenneth Eugene Parsons.
Surviving are companion: Larry E. Dillon, daughter: Amy Lynne Farley, and son: Joseph Randolph Farley, all of Bloomingrose; stepdaughter: Melissa Dawn Farley of Waterford, Mich.; grandchildren: Kaleb, Devin, Kiona, Jayden, Myiah, Eric and Allie; sister: Joan Parsons Setliff of Peytona; brother: Dewayne (Robin) Parsons of Cross Lanes; sisters-in-law: Emma "Peachie" Austin, Teresa Ross; and brother-in-law: Bobby Thomas.
Funeral will be noon Saturday June 15, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, W.Va., with Rev. Ronnie Santonio officiating. Burial will follow in Pineview Cemetery, Orgas. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 14, at the Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 13 to June 15, 2019