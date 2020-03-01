|
|
TONY EDWARD SEABOLT JR., 60, of Elkview, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at CAMC General after a sudden illness.
He was the son of the late Tony Edward Seabolt Sr. and Marie Elizabeth Blackwell Seabolt. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Rita Sloan.
Tony was saved and he was a Christian. He was also a carpenter. He was an organ donor. He donated his corneas so that two people could have sight.
He is survived by wife, Rita Allen Seabolt; daughter, Becky Seabolt; two stepchildren, Rickey Fields Jr. and Mindy Fields; sisters, Ann Sanders, Brenda Starcher and Peggy Canterbury; brothers, Jimmy Seabolt, Jerry Wagoner and Ralph Wagoner; grandchildren, Madison, Tate, Mary and Nathan; and many nieces and nephews.
The memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin, W.Va., with Rev. Ryan Seabolt officiating. Burial will be in Seabolt Cemetery, Elkview.
The visitation will be one hour prior to the memorial service.
Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 1, 2020