Tony Leon Thomas

Tony Leon Thomas Obituary
TONY LEON THOMAS, 39, of South Charleston, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, at his home, following a brief illness.
Tony is survived by his mother, Lola Thomas, his brothers Eric and Jason Thomas, and his sister Stacy Sowards.
A memorial service will be held at his home at 305B McDonald Ave, South Charleston, WV 25309 on Tuesday, June 18 at 12 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made the WVU's Rosenbaum Family House.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 18 to June 20, 2019
