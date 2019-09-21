|
|
On the morning of September 18, 2019, TRAVIS E. "HIB" McKOWN, 73, broke his earthly bonds, and took a step onto that Golden Shore. He was a former resident of Left Hand.
Travis was born May 28, 1946, at Grannies Creek, a son of the late O.F. "Dick" and Emogene Cook McKown.
Travis was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Wallback, and was a disabled veteran of the Vietnam War.
In addition to his parents, those welcoming him home, were his brothers, Forrest and Blake; nephew, Scott McKown, and step-mother, Madeline McKown.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sister and brother-in-law, Reta (Hobert) Salisbury; brothers and sisters-in law, Guy (Rita) McKown, Burl (Shelley) McKown, and David (Nellie) McKown; sisters-in-law, Neva McKown and Maxine (David) Charles; step-sisters, Carol Ward, Ruth Ann Kerr, Wilma Fowler, Patsy Thacker, and Judy Rubin. He is also survived by a special aunt, Carol (Dale) Hartley, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A funeral service will be conducted at noon on Saturday, September 21, at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Wallback, with the Rev. Buddy Mairs officiating. Burial will follow in Laurel Point Cemetery, Newton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made in honor of Travis to Hubbard Hospice House West, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.
The family would also like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Samar Sankari and the Eastbrook skilled nursing staff.
Arrangements are under the direction of John H. Taylor Funeral Home, 406 Market Street, Spencer, W.Va.
Condolences may be expressed online at www. taylorfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 21, 2019