Home

POWERED BY

Services
Preston Funeral Home Inc
812 Donnally St
Charleston, WV 25301
(304) 342-1179
Resources
More Obituaries for Tre'Quan Gibson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tre'Quan Gibson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tre'Quan Gibson Obituary

TRE'QUAN "TRE" ISAIAH WILLIAM GIBSON was born on February 20, 2000, in Charleston, to Candice Testa and Clifford "Supreme" Gibson. He died tragically on July 4, 2019.
Surviving family members are his loving mother, Candice Testa; his father, Supreme Gibson; his siblings, Maureen Grande of Florida, Avante Jones of Charleston, Kiana Butler of Charleston, Omega Myrick of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Malik Hawk of Charleston. He also has four nieces and nephews, Elia, Messiah, Matthyas and Amara. Tre' leaves behind a host of family and friends.
Tre' was a 2019 graduate of Riverside High School. He was a shining star athlete for Horace Mann Middle School, where he was a county champion. He then went on shine at South Charleston High and eventually Riverside High School. His greatest love was playing sports and listening to music. Tre's smile was contagious. He was a good friend and even better son. He had a special place in the hearts of many. He will forever be missed by everyone.
The going home ceremony will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, at Christ Church United Methodist, 1221 Quarrier Street, Charleston.
The visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Christ Church United Methodist.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate that monetary donations be made to Preston Funeral Home to help cover funeral expenses.
Preston Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., is handling the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 11 to July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now