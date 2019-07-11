

TRE'QUAN "TRE" ISAIAH WILLIAM GIBSON was born on February 20, 2000, in Charleston, to Candice Testa and Clifford "Supreme" Gibson. He died tragically on July 4, 2019.

Surviving family members are his loving mother, Candice Testa; his father, Supreme Gibson; his siblings, Maureen Grande of Florida, Avante Jones of Charleston, Kiana Butler of Charleston, Omega Myrick of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Malik Hawk of Charleston. He also has four nieces and nephews, Elia, Messiah, Matthyas and Amara. Tre' leaves behind a host of family and friends.

Tre' was a 2019 graduate of Riverside High School. He was a shining star athlete for Horace Mann Middle School, where he was a county champion. He then went on shine at South Charleston High and eventually Riverside High School. His greatest love was playing sports and listening to music. Tre's smile was contagious. He was a good friend and even better son. He had a special place in the hearts of many. He will forever be missed by everyone.

The going home ceremony will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, at Christ Church United Methodist, 1221 Quarrier Street, Charleston.

The visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Christ Church United Methodist.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate that monetary donations be made to Preston Funeral Home to help cover funeral expenses.

Preston Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., is handling the arrangements. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 11 to July 13, 2019