Tresa Ann Letart


1949 - 2020
Tresa Ann Letart Obituary
TRESA ANN LETART, 71, of Charleston, WV, passed away on April 9, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston.
Born on March 19, 1949, in Charleston, she was a daughter of the late Earl Jones and Oma Kessel Jones. Tresa was a member of Elk Valley Apostolic Church in Pinch, WV, and was a former member of Keystone Apostolic Church in Charleston.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, William Letart Sr.; her children, William Cleatus Letart Jr., Larry Wayne Letart, Gloria Ross, Robert Marshall Letart, William Elliot Letart, Lora Christine Letart, Mark Everett Letart; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held at Grandview Memorial Park in Dunbar, WV. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 12, 2020
