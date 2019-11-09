Home

TRESSA MARIE ADKINS, 57, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on November 5, 2019.
She always put God, family and friends above herself.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Jonathan Jarah Curasi.
She is survived by her two children: daughter, April Marie (Jonathan) Curasi, and son, Zackary Ervin (MaryKatherine) Courtney; parents, William and Patricia Adkins; brother, Scott (Sherri) Adkins; sister, Teresa (Randy) Fernatt; 11 grandkids; niece, Tiffany (Brantley) Thaxton; nephews, Brad (Christi) Fernatt and Chad Fernatt; and several great nieces and nephews. She loved animals, especially her cat, Blackie.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Tressa's name to the Charleston Animal Shelter.
Her memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, November 11, at Bethel Baptist Church in Spring Hill.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 9, 2019
