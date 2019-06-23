Mrs. TRESSIE LORAINE BROOKS, 85, of Chapmanville, W.Va., was born June 8, 1934, at Thacker, W.Va., a daughter of the late Archie and Flossie Lambert Mounts. She departed this life on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House - West in South Charleston, W.Va.

She was a retried schoolteacher in Logan County and a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Chapmanville, W.Va.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Levi Dotson and Jarvey Brooks; brother, Morris Mounts; and sister, Edith Dotson.

Survivors include her daughter, Judy Elkins of Chapmanville; son, Thomas (Sarah) Dotson of Weston, W.Va.; grandchildren, Michael (Geneva) Elkins and Crystal Elkins, both of Manassas, Va.; great - grandchildren, Darren and Elliott Elkins; several brothers and sisters; and a host of family and friends.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at the Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, with Rev. John Freeman, officiating. Entombment will follow in the Forest Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum at Pecks Mill, W.Va.

Friends may call from 1 p.m. till 2 p.m. Thursday at the Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the . Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 23 to June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary