TRILLIS SUE LEFTWICH, 76, of Clendenin, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, at Eastbrook Center, Charleston.
Mrs. Leftwich was born on July 30, 1943, in Charleston, daughter of the late Emory Ray and Bertha Agnes Null Bays. She was a retired baker with Kroger Company with 20 years of service. She was a member of the Truth Freewill Baptist Church in Titusville, FL, and a former member of the Christ Baptist Church in Clendenin.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Leftwich; brothers, Jimmie, Delmar, Gene, David and Sammy Bays; sisters, Shelby Bays and Thelma Boggess.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Bill Leftwich (Tressie) of Sunderland, MD, Paul (Peggy) Leftwich of Charleston and Tina (Steve) Daft of Titusville, FL; sister, Martha Gresham of Charleston; brother, Ray Bays of Charleston; grandchildren, Chuck and Jimmy Crawford, Gabriel and Elizabeth Leftwich, Lisa Murry, Tommy Fletcher, Nick Leftwich, Alyssa Auber, Hanna, Grace and Elijah Leftwich; great - grandchildren, Emmaleigh Crawford, Reagan Daft, Finn Crawford, Dylan Crawford, Madilynn Snyder, Avery Auber, Anderson Leftwich, Evelyn Leftwich, Landon and Lilah Harris.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 13, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, WV, with her son, Pastor Paul Leftwich, officiating.
A visitation with family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service on Friday.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 12, 2019